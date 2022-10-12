In a recent report from doxoINSIGHTS,

The average Casper household pays $1,761 a month for the 10 most common household bills (see below).

Casper ranked as the 10th most expensive city in the Cowboy State.

According to the site, average monthly bills for other Wyoming cities are:

Cheyenne - $2,812

Jackson - $$2,525

Gillette - $1,893

Lander - $2,003

Riverton - $2,065

Laramie - $1,641

Sheridan - $2,110

Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income.

Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:

Mortgage - $1,214

Rent - $893

Auto Loan - $$466

Auto Insurance - $113

Utilities - $240

Health Insurance - $94

Life Insurance - $45

Cable & Satellite - $89

Mobile Phone - $106

Alarm & Security - $82

For comparison, the most expensive city in the state reported by Doxo is Cheyenne; it's average monthly bills are:

Mortgage - $1,283

Rent - $951

Auto Loan - $515

Auto Insurance - $971

Utilities - $312

Health Insurance - $130

Life Insurance - $239

Cable & Satellite - $126

Mobile Phone - $120

Alarm and Security - $82

The data did not include information about average monthly costs for gas, groceries, or childcare.

Another study said that "Compared with popular neighboring states like Colorado and Utah, Wyoming is not a cheap state when it comes to food costs. In aggregate, Wyoming cities actually ranked the second most expensive in the entire Rocky Mountain region, with only Montana scoring higher on grocery expenses."

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the average annual cost of food and beverages (non-restaurant) per capita in Wyoming is $3,883, which comes out to around $324 per month.

Transportation costs, too, varied wildly depending on several factors icncluding the size of one's family. One recent study claimed the averages were between $409 and $1,109.75 a year across the state.

The Wyoming average for the cost of childcare, according to costofchildcare.org, is $1,248 for a classroom and $664 for home-based family child care.

