Takeaway Meals for Natrona County Kids Amid School Closure

The Natrona County School District's food services division will provide takeaway meals for school-age children while schools are closed for the next three weeks.

The meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone 18 years of age and under can claim a meal.

Children can collect the meals at the following sites:

  • Verda James Elementary
  • Paradise Valley Elementary
  • Midwest School
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Casper Recreation Center

Signage will be place outside those locations to direct individuals to meal pick-up areas.

Following guidance from state officials that all Wyoming schools close through April 3, Natrona County's schools are set to remain closed until April 5 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday, there were no confirmed cases of the virus in Natrona County.

However, two cases have been reported in Sheridan County and one person tested presumptively positive in Lander.

