Thai Kitchen Is Reopening Tomorrow

It's been a month since the COVID-19 pandemic caused Thai Kitchen to temporarily close their doors. The good news is, they will be open again this week.

Thai Kitchen of Casper announced the news via their official Facebook page on Saturday (May 2nd, 2020):

Great news! We are reopening this TUESDAY, MAY 5th!! It's been a long month and we missed you!! 😍 We will be open for takeout. We will also have delivery (via lickety-split). For now we will be open from TUESDAY TO SUNDAY FROM 4pm-8pm. We are closed on Mondays. We cannot thank you all enough for the support you've shown us during this time. 🍴What's going to be the first thing you order when we reopen? 🎉 Cheers to being open on Tuesday May 5th! 🎉 We hope to see you soon!

Click here for our complete list of local restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery options.