Thanks Goodness: ‘Thai Kitchen of Casper’ Is Reopening This October

One of Casper's favorite Asian restaurants is reopening after a three-month hiatus. The Thai Kitchen of Casper is set to reopen on Friday, October 14th, 2022.

The official Thai Kitchen of Casper Facebook paged shared the reopening news late yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 4th, 2022), with a photo and a caption that read:

The wait is almost over!

We are getting ready to re-open on

✨ FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th ✨

We've been missing you. It's been hard for a while but we've seen really special things with our guests. A kindness that extend to each other, a community that works together through the good days and challenging ones. Thank you so much for all your support, understanding and for making everyday in the restaurant a joy for us and the team.

We are sorry for the delay on our re-opening process. Hope you are not too mad at us.

See you soon we hope,

Thai kitchen crew

It's always good news to hear that one of our local restaurants is continuing to do business. By the outpouring of moral support on their Facebook page since the Thai Kitchen first announced they would be temporarily closing due to a family emergency back in late May 2022, there will definitely be a plethora of happy patrons on their reopening day.

