Thai Kitchen Will Be Temporarily Closing Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has effected yet another local business. Thai Kitchen of Casper will be temporarily closing on April 5th, 2020.

The official Thai Kitchen of Casper Facebook page released the news earlier today (April 3rd, 2020) with the following message:

Due to current developments with the pandemic COVID-19. We have made the difficult decision to TEMPORARILY close our doors until the end of April 2020. APRIL 5TH WILL BE OUR LAST DAY. We are sad for everyone else who lost their job and also thinking of those who still have to work in these unsettling times. For now, we are committed to keeping our family and yours as safe and healthy as possible during this shared crisis. We will be sure to notify you via Facebook and looking forward to seeing you all again when the times are better. Thank you so much for your continued support. We appreciate all of you!

Much like Mouthful, which also temporarily closed earlier this week, we will be not-so-patiently awaiting their return.

