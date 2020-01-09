Dragon Wall Chinese Buffet Reopens Under New Ownership

After nearly five years of being closed, Dragon Wall Chinese Buffet is now open again (as of Monday, January 6th, 2020).

The buffet is open seven days a week, starting at 11:00 am and closing most days at 9:30 pm, although they do stay open until 10:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dragon Wall is one of the earliest Asian style buffet restaurants in Casper. It is still located at the 2025 E 2nd Street address, near the intersection of Beverly and 2nd Street.

Dragon Wall's new owner is Amy Cheng.