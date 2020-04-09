Verizon Wireless Will Reopen Next Week By Appointment Only
Verizon Wireless in the Blackmore Marketplace will be reopening next Tuesday (April 14th, 2020), by appointment only.
The store will be open from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, Monday through Saturday. All customers must wear face masks and gloves prior to entering the store. Employees will not be handling customer devices.
According to official Verizon Wireless website:
While some of our stores may be closing, a limited number will remain open for critical equipment replacements and upgrades and critical troubleshooting. Specifically, we’re asking that customers limit transactions in store to the following essential transactions:
- Critical troubleshooting
- Critical equipment replacements and upgrades
- Critical accessories
For technical support, customers are urged to call 1-800-922-0204 or visit the website at www.verizonwireless.com.