The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled a lot of events already this year, but hopefully, Halloween won't be one of them.

The seasonal Halloween costume store, Spirit Halloween, is now open in the Eastridge Mall. The Casper location officially opened this past Saturday (August 8th, 2020).

This year, Spirit Halloween is occupying the former Macy's store, utilizing approximately half of the store's total volume. According to store manager Amanda, they will be open until November 2nd, 2020.

As of right now, they are following the mall's hours of operation (11:00 am - 7:00 pm), but they plan to extend those hours soon.

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

The Casper location is still getting in more products, but they also offer online ordering. Click here to enter the Spirit Halloween online store.