The Wait Is Over: Chick’nCone Is Opening This December

Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over.

Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.

For those that are unfamiliar, chicken and waffles is an American dish that has grown increasingly popular over the last few decades, and quite literally all around the country. Where Chick'nCone has found their niche, is by removing the need for utensils, making them "fork-free chicken and waffles".

What started out as primarily a food truck and catering business, Chick'nCone locations have been popping up all over the country. Their namesake menu item consists of breaded chicken strips served in fresh made waffle cones, which are available with a variety of sauced options. They also serve fries, chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders.

I had the opportunity to speak with owner, Shea Lewis, who stated:

We're excited to be opening and thankful to the city of Casper for their patience.

To find out more about the Casper location, visit their official website www.chickncone.com and follow them on Facebook here.

Chick'nCone - Casper DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

Chick'nCone - Casper DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

Chick'nCone - Casper DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

Chick'nCone - Casper DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

Get our free mobile app

Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now