‘Hokkaido Ramen’ Grand Opening Happening in Casper Today

Ever since one of the local 24-hour staples, Casper's Good Cooking, permanently closed back in May of 2020, residents have been wondering what was going to happen to the building.

We now have an answer.

Hokkaido Ramen is now open. They officially opened their doors last Friday (August 4th, 2023), but their official grand opening is Tuesday, August 8th, 2023. They will open at 11:00 am and  close at 9:00 pm.

I had the pleasure of speaking with the owner, Ryan Yin, who stated how busy they've been since Friday.

Hokkaido Ramen is located at 581 North Poplar Street, Casper, WY 82601.

