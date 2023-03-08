The 68th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival Taking Place This Weekend in Casper

The 68th annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival is taking place this Saturday (March 11th, 2023), at the Casper College, Tobin Dining Hall, beginning at 7:00 am.

The official Kiwanis Club of Casper Facebook page posted a mouthwatering photo, along with details about the event which stated:

Please join us for the 68th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival on Saturday, March 11th at the Casper College Tobin Dining Hall - 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. We will have sausage, eggs, potato cakes, coffee & juice, plus all the pancakes you can eat! Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member or at the door. Adults $8.00, Students & Seniors $5.00, kids under 3 eat free. Proceeds help support our many projects for kids. #KidsNeedKiwanis #KiwanisNeedsYou

The Kiwanis Club will also have three members Dream Upon a Princess LLC at the breakfast: Snow Queen, Ice Princess & Spider-Man will be on hand from 9:00 am - 11:00 am.

