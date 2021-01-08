The Best YouTube Cooking Channel Ever Has The Best Potatoes Ever

I recently came across quite easily the best YouTube cooking channel ever. It's called Men With A Pot and it's simply amazing.

While I was doing some weekly Instagram viewing, I came across these two gentlemen from Poland that are currently taking social media by storm. Their official TikTok channel has more 4 million very happy follows. As a matter of fact, I have never seen one bad comment on any of their numerous videos.

Their latest video is a tantalizing sensory attack of the vision and listening senses of the brain. At its basis, it's just a video of an interesting way to make potatoes in the bush, but after watching it, now I have to make it.

If you love potatoes or just food in general, I'd definitely suggest adding this recipe to your cook books.

Filed Under: Cooking, food, Men With A Pot, YouTube
Categories: Videos
