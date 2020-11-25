The Majority of Casperites Aren’t ‘Black Friday’ Shopping This Year & Here’s Why

Black Friday is one of the best times of year to get massive sales and discounts at your favorite retail stores, but Casper residents don't seem to care for 2020.

We took to our Facebook page to find out your opinion on Black Friday shopping during the highlight of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

While the vast majority stated that don't normally go shop on the Friday following Thanksgiving anyway, the coronavirus has definitely affected a lot of peoples thought process, and rightfully so. There were also those that would prefer to spend this time with their families anyway. There were also those that plan on doing some shopping online too.

Personally, I think retailers know this year has been different with everything going on with the pandemic, which is why the majority of the majors (like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, etc.), started advertising Black Friday sales at the beginning of the month, that way folks can still get deals without the hustle and bustle of crowds.

Whether you choose to shop or not, my wish is that everyone stays safe and respectful. After all, that is the The Cowboy State way.