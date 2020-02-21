The New KFC Fried Chicken Donut Sandwich is Coming to Casper
If you love chicken and donuts, a match made in Heaven is headed your way soon. I confirmed that the new KFC fried chicken donut sandwich will be available in Casper this weekend.
I saw this report from Business Insider that said KFC had made the decision to take the experimental fried chicken donut sandwich national. Food Insider did a taste test if you're not familiar with this invention.
I called the Casper KFC location at 4100 E 2nd St. The guy I spoke with said they were scheduled to have it this weekend at least by Sunday.
If you try it, let us know if you like it. What say you?
