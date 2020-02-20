TODAY ONLY: Presale Tickets Now Available For 4/2020 Spring Fest

The biggest Hip-Hop concert of the year is coming to the Casper Event Center! It is 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring Nelly, with special guests, Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone. Right now and for today only (February 20th, 2020), you can get pre-sale tickets for the show online.

The official Casper Events Center Facebook page posted a photo along with a message that read:

Presale tickets are now available for the 4/2020 Spring Fest, featuring Nelly, Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony on April 29th! Use promo code: GRAMMAR Presale offer is only valid until 10 p.m. tonight. Redeem at: http://bit.ly/2GTJBYx