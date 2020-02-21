Watch This Beautiful Mountain Lion Size Up Downtown Jackson

Trekking with Trevor via YouTube

It's not unusual to see fur coats in downtown Jackson, but it's not typically still on the animal. A new video shows a beautiful mountain lion on a hillside overlooking downtown Jackson.

Trevor of the YouTube channel Trekking With Trevor shared this mountain lion that attracted a large number of photographers.

Charlie Hamilton James shared a pic on Instagram showing how much attention this cat received.


View this post on Instagram

When you live in Jackson and there’s a mountain lion with a kill by the gas station

A post shared by Charlie Hamilton James (@chamiltonjames) on

It's no secret why this cat is lurking in the trees. Trevor noted that it has a carcass in the treeline below that it's keeping track of. The mountain lion isn't stupid and knows better than to venture down with a whole herd of humans nearby. In his video, the mountain lion never leaves its perch. Once darkness set in, maybe a different story.

For what it's worth, Trevor is an interesting follow on YouTube as he is quite the adventurer. He reminds me of what I would imagine would happen if Keanu Reeves were to ever decide he wanted to be a photographer and I mean that in a good way. Whoa.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Categories: Videos, Weird News, Wyoming News
Back To Top