I don't think I'm alone when I say this may be the most dangerous intersection Casper. Why you ask? Because depending on the time of day, it is near impossible to decipher what color the traffic light is at the F Street and Poplar Intersection.

I've been told it's a special type of LED light. That's cool and all, but it is really dangerous, especially at an intersection that busy (near a highway on-ramp), when neither direction can accurately tell what color the light is.

I've seen cars backed up there (and have been one of them), were everyone is afraid to go. It's like playing a very dangerous game of chicken.

So the question is: