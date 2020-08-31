The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Is Now Over 1.3 Million Dollars

With no one getting all 5 numbers last week, the WyoLotto's Cowboy Draw jackpot continues to grow. The jackpot is now estimated at $1,375,000.

The highest recorded jackpot ever was 3.3 million dollars, with the winning ticket being sold in Casper, back on December 6th, 2018. That winning ticket was purchased at Ridley’s Family Markets, located at 300 East Wyoming Blvd.

Although no one hit the jackpot last week, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

14 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

511 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

6239 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 7, 10, 14, 16, 20.

The next drawing is today (Monday, August 31st, 2020), at 2:00 pm.

Last week, the official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted a pic and message highlight their sixth year anniversary. The message stated:

Dearest friends- can we take a moment to say THANK YOU! Today marks 6 years for us and we couldn’t do any of this without you! You’ve helped us give back over $19 MILLION to our state and quite literally made dreams come true with over $4.9 million Wyolotto winners taking home over $71.5 million in winnings!