The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Continues To Rise

It was mid-April 2020 the last time someone hit the jackpot for WyoLotto's Cowboy Draw. No winner, means the jackpot keeps growing. The estimated payout is now 1.5 million dollars.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted the following graphic along with a caption that read:

Now if that jackpot does cause a “yee haw!” we don’t know what will! Today we added another round of $1,000 winners from Cheyenne, Cody, Torrington, Douglas, Lovell, Casper, Mills, Evanston and Jackson!!

Although no one hit the jackpot last week, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

20 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

540 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

6458 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 4, 24, 33, 37, 44.

The next drawing is today (Monday, September 7th, 2020), at 2:00 pm.