The WyoLotto Cowboy Draw Jackpot Is Now Over 1.2 Million

The WyoLotto Cowboy Draw jackpot keeps getting bigger and bigger. The current estimated jackpot is $1,270,000.

Although no one hit the jackpot last week, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

11 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

458 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

6081 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 8, 14, 15, 22, 25.

The next drawing is today (Monday, August 24th, 2020), at 2:00 pm.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page announced yesterday morning (Sunday, August 23rd, 2020), there was a big winner for the Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased in Mountain View with the winner taking home $50,000. WyoLotto captioned the photo with a message that read:

Did you hear? We had a BIG winner last night with Powerball! So if you bought a ticket in Mountain View you might wanna check your numbers 😱