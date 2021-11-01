There is a Dinosaur Hunter Roaming Around Casper

I have of friends that are hunters and some of them are really good at it. I am very thankful for said friends, because they are usually my closest suppliers of wild game, which I enjoy the taste of very much.

However skilled my friends are at the hunt, none of them can hold a candle to the owner of this pick-up truck. The reason being, he has someone managed to bag Wyoming's official state dinosaur: the triceratops.

Now I'm going to go out on a limb here and say this particular individual catch and shoot this animal in the wild. For one, while the size ratio might be accurate (the average height of this herbivore dinosaur is about 9.5 - 10 feet high), they could weigh estimated 13,000 - 26,000 pounds, which is a little much for that pick-up. Secondly, they've been extinct for somewhere around 66 - 83 millions years.

This photo was taken last week (Tuesday, October 26th, 2021), somewhere around the area of St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School.

That doesn't really shed any light on why or what this ginormous replica is doing in the bed of this truck, but this inquiring mind does want to know if this is the beginning of some dino-themed local park or if it just belongs to a local collector.

I'm also curious to know if it was made, built or constructed locally or simply transported here. I just have so many questions. I mean, after all, it's not like it's everyday that you see a life size triceratops in the bed of a truck.

I will definitely be doing more detective work. I just have to know what this is for. If you know the owner (or you are the owner), feel free to contact me direct. This may be the single coolest thing I have ever seen in Casper.

