This Hilarious Michael Myers 2020 Halloween Dance Off Is The Best

With all the bad blood in the air from the 2020 presidential election, sometimes all you needs is the healing power of laughter to make you feel better. Honestly, if this doesn't put a smile on your face, nothing will.

A new TikTok video has gone viral showing a man in a Michael Myers costume (from the Halloween movie franchise), having a dance battle with a young boy, while social distancing, I must add (they are clearly 6-feet apart as they are across the street from each other), a few days before Halloween 2020. The video was initially shared by candigirl74.

The video has already been shared to YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, in addition to the original posting on TikTok.

You've got to give Mr. Michael Myers credit. As a parent of children that range in ages from 19 to 7, doing those TikTok-inspired dances isn't always easy. I'm a professional dancer (or was in my younger days), and I can't do half of them.

He gave the youngster a run for his money, but I think everyone will agree the boy emerged victorious.