This Is the Perfect Compact Solution for Wyoming Gun Owners

Wyomingites love their firearms. We are still, and have been for a long time, the most heavily armed state in the entire country (per capita).

To give you a some numbers to show just how much Wyoming folk love their guns, here is an interesting static:

There are approximately 229 firearms for every 1,000 residents. This breaks down to about 132,806 registered firearms in Wyoming against our population of only 581,075 people (according to WorldPopulationView.com so far in 2022).

With that in mind, for the gun lover that's looking for something compact, that still packs a punch, enter the transforming, palm-sized, 5-shot Switch-Gun.

The official Standard Manufacturing, LLC (stdgun) Instagram account has been teasing photos, videos and specs of the new firearm.

The dimensions of the Switch-Gun™ are 2.125” x 3.75” x .75” when folded. Fits perfectly within the palm of your hands, almost as big as your cellphone. A press of the button springs the gun into firing mode! Learn more at https://stdgun.com/switch-gun/.

Standard Manufacturing, LLC is based out of New Britain, Connecticut, so there are some hoops to go through to get your hands on the Switch-Gun, which in my opinion, is totally worth the time.

Here are more detailed specs of the weapon:

Frame and Barrel: CNC Machined Stainless Steel

Action: Single Action Folding Revolver

Barrel Length: .88”

Grip: Large Polymer

Weight: 9 Ounces, Loaded

Dimensions: 2.125” x 3.75” x .75” Folded

Cost: 449.00 (plus $35.00 fixed shipping cost)

The Switch-Gun is definitely one of the most unique firearms I've personally ever seen in my entire life, and that's including four years of active duty service in the Marines Corps.

Check out the video of the Switch-Gun in action below.

