According to our Harris Poll survey, most parents buy the Halloween candy they like, and too much of it, so they can have leftovers.

34% have admitted to stealing their kids’ Halloween candy. But we all know that is a low number. REALLY LOW!

Some parents don't even steal. They just take the candy right in front of their kids and call it "The Mom & Dad Tax."

jenifoto

Of those parents who admit to stealing the kid's candy, most say they do not feel guilty about it. Only a few say that they did.

40% admit to buying Halloween candy on November 1st because it is on sale.

36% admit they have snacked on Halloween candy the entire month of October. I bet this includes leftover candy that shows up at work.

Remember the prank of telling your kids that you have eaten all of their Halloween candy?

THIS WAS SO CRUEL! Never do this to your kids. JUST MEAN!

After the Halloween candy is finally gone it is time for Thanksgiving snacks, dinner, leftovers, then here comes Christmas, then New year.

YEAH, the FAT MONTHS are here.

Time to inspect the night's haul.

Candy is poured out onto the bed. The sorting begins. What is considered to be junk candy is separated out to one side, favorites on the other side, the rest is negotiable.

Some will be eaten on the spot. Favorites first. Even though you promised yourself to eat them a little at a time, the temptation is too great. Eventually, all will be eaten until there is nothing left but the junk candy that nobody really wants. Eventually, even those will be choked down.

But wait, is that the sound of a sibling coming down the hall? Should you stuff as much as you can under the covers and pretend you did not do all that well?

"Trade you this for two of those?"

And so it begins.

The video above is one of the best ever made for YouTube.

It is the ultimate Halloween trading guide, to make sure you don't get screwed.

5 Reasons To Start Your Christmas Shopping Now We don't mean to nag but trust us when we say, this is not the year to wait on that Christmas shopping.