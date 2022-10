You can add the fire stations to your trick-or-treat route because all five will be ready.

Between 5 and 8 PM candy enthusiasts can head over to one of their locations to get the goods:

200 W. First St.

3900 S. Coffman

2140 E. 12th St.

555 Landmark Dr.

185 Valley Dr.

