Town of Mills to Forgive Some Water Bills for up to 2 Months

The Town of Mills is working to support its residents and businesses impacted by new restrictions and closures imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Seth Coleman announced Friday.

Residents who are out of work following the state order to close a number of businesses and restrict restaurant operations can apply to the city to have their water bills forgiven for up to two months.

Mills businesses who have been impacted by the closures or layoffs -- voluntarily or otherwise -- can also apply.

Residents and businesses who wish to apply for the program will need to verify that they have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. To apply, call 234-6679.

"We, again, want you to know we are working with local health officials to keep you safe and healthy as a public entity. Please help each other, at a safe distance, in this critical time in our nation," Coleman said. "We encourage your positive attitude and willingness to get through this difficult time together."

Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday endorsed the decision by Wyoming's state health officer to shut down many businesses and impose additional restrictions upon food service establishments in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Wyoming had 19 reported cases of the virus, with nine of those in Lander, as of Friday.