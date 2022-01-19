Truck Crashes Into Front of Casper’s 2nd Street Albertsons
A truck crashed into the entrance of the East Side Albertson's on Wednesday afternoon — and a dog may have contributed.
Get our free mobile app
According to Rebekah Ladd, public information officer with the Casper Police Department, the vehicle was unattended and rolled into the front of the store.
Ladd said there was a dog inside the vehicle at the time of the accident and police are currently investigating whether or not the dog was involved in the accident.
It is unclear at this time whether there were any injuries.
The Glenrock "Town Square" Project Fall 2021
Glenrock's "Town Square" is a project that has the small community so excited. It's going to be a great gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Take a look at some of the progress and get ready for the Summer of 2022 when it should be completed.