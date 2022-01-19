Truck Crashes Into Front of Casper’s 2nd Street Albertsons

A truck crashed into the entrance of the East Side Albertson's on Wednesday afternoon — and a dog may have contributed.

According to Rebekah Ladd, public information officer with the Casper Police Department, the vehicle was unattended and rolled into the front of the store.

Ladd said there was a dog inside the vehicle at the time of the accident and police are currently investigating whether or not the dog was involved in the accident.

It is unclear at this time whether there were any injuries.