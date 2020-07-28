The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office has identified two suspects possibly involved in at least nine separate burglaries and thefts from Wamsutter to Granger along Interstate 80 since the beginning of July, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The two unnamed suspects have been arrested and are being held in an unidentified neighboring county on similar charges.

Incidents include auto thefts and burglaries, residential and commercial burglaries and mail theft. Investigators recently discovered evidence to suggest these incidents are likely related, leading to the identification of the suspects.

From July 13 -24, deputies and detectives recovered three stolen vehicles, a stolen utility trailer and stolen license plates.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is now working with other law enforcement agencies in the region and from across the state to determine whether any of their active burglary or theft investigations may be tied to these same suspects.

Investigators also believe that there may be similar cases that have not yet been discovered or reported.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sheaman at (307) 922-5340.

