VIDEO: Breathtaking Reason For A Hiking Adventure to Yellowstone

Viewing nature and videos of the incredible offerings that mother nature has to give is enough to make anyone stop in their tracks. Yellowstone National Park is roughly 2,221,766 acres of amazing possibilities. Whether you enjoy hiking or not there is something available for everyone.

If you were wondering if you can go on a multiday backpacking trip in Yellowstone...the answer is YES! You will need have to have a backcountry permit (which are available via phone or email) . You will be responsible for your entry into the park by paying an entrance fee upon arrival (annual passes already secured also work). There are many options for information available on the NPS website.

While checking out information about a Yellowstone backpacking trip, I found a video made by ShredHiker on YouTube at the end of August that proves just how amazing some of the less travelled areas of Yellowstone truly are. The couple set out on a 5 day 4 night backpacking trip along the Bechler River. Their starting point was on the Lonestar Geyser Trail, Traveling to Shoshone Lake, Shoshone Geyser Basin, Albright Falls and back out. Along the way they see areas of the park that not all visitors have seen, but are really missing out on. The lack of boardwalks, people and noise that they're in for a great crowd free journey.

One of the first things I noticed is that they were prepared for a multiple day trip with all the supplies they need, but not too much to be bogged down with excess. I then noticed that they were very knowledgeable about which trails, their pre-determined campsites, where to get water and how to hang their rations in a tree to eliminate the threat of a bear getting into their supplies.

Being prepared and pre-planning are definite MUSTS when exploring Yellowstone's vast back country! Take a look at this video to see what you could be experiencing at the first National Park....Yellowstone!

