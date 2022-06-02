VIDEO: Casper Police Confront Proud Boys Member Who Refuses to Leave Trump Rally

The Casper Police Department was proud to announce that there were no major incidents that took place at Donald Trump's 'Save America' Rally at the Ford Wyoming Center.

"We had no major incidents occur during the big event yesterday," the CPD wrote on their Facebook page. "Thank you to all those who worked together to ensure yesterday was safe for our entire community and many guests."

While there were no major incidents, there was one situation involving the Casper Police and a member of the Proud Boys group.

The Proud Boys are "An American far-right, neo-fascist, and exclusively male organization that promotes and engages in political violence in the United States."

Famously, the Proud Boys were a major component of the January 6, 2021 Capitol Insurrection that occurred in Washington D.C. President Trump told the group to "Stand Back and Stand By" during his address to the American people after the attack.

ADL states that "The Proud Boys are a right-wing extremist group with a violent agenda. They are primarily misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration. Some members espouse white supremacist and antisemitic ideologies and/or engage with white supremacist groups."

And so, given the fact that there was a Trump Rally in Casper, it stood to reason that the Proud Boys would not be far behind.

One of them did attend the rally and posted a video of a confrontation they had with the Casper Police Department, in the upper deck/concession area of the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Ford Wyoming Center had a list of rules and prohibited items that could result in entry being denied, but those rules did not mention clothing.

Still, security guards with the Ford Wyoming Center, as well as the Casper Police, would not allow the unnamed individual to enter the rally wearing his Proud Boys insignia.

"You're telling me, right now, that Proud Boys are not allowed at this Trump event?" the man asked.

"I'm telling you right now that any Proud Boys or QAnon insignia has got to go, alright?" the security guard responded.

The man continued filming, while he pled his case.

"I'm gonna leave," he said. "I'm gonna leave. But we were invited. We were invited to be here."

One of the CPD officers tells the man that he needed to start walking towards the doors.

"So why do I have to walk?" he again asked, even though he had already been told why.

"Because the front doors are this direction, sir, that's why," the officer replied, pointing towards the exit. The frustration in her voice was evident.

"Why do Proud Boys have to walk?" the man asked. Again.

"Because you can't have any logos or insignia for this event," the officer responded. "And the people hosting this event..."

The man cut her off.

"You're kidding me right?" he asked. "The Trump campaign gave us VIP tickets."

The officer then gave the man the option of turning his shirt inside out, so as to hide the terrorist insignia. Or, she said, he could purchase another shirt.

"This is really happening?" the man asked.

"This is really happening," another officer responded.

"Alright, so can I ask why Proud Boys aren't allowed here?" he said.

"It's the logo; it's the shirt," the first officer responded. "And I don't make the rules but we're giving you some options."

"Is there a reason why the Proud Boys aren't allowed here?" the man asked again, despite the officers continuing to tell him why.

"It's a private event and they make the rules, man" the second officer stated. "That's all I can say."

Continuing to act like a petulant child, the man insisted that "The actual campaign themselves gave us VIP tickets, so why is it...why can't?"

The officer interrupted the man and said "We're just going in circles."

And that's when the video ended.

The video itself was posted to Reddit and immediately went viral, receiving more than 7,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments.

The video, titled "Proud Boy has a hissy fit because shirts or flags with Proud Boy or QAnon logos are not allowed allowed at the Trump rally today. Trump merchandise only," featured a variety of comments making fun of the man.

"These dumbf*cks are literally so deep in their alt-right online personas they don't even know who they are anymore or what they believe in and why," one comment stated. "They just keep asking the same question, getting essentially the same answer, then ask it again."

"When you’re too stupid to attend a Republican event, you’ve hit rock bottom," another commenter said.

Another commenter seemed to get at the heart of the issue.

"They aren't stupid," the commenter stated. This guy almost certainly gets his way 99% of the time by bullying people with shit like this, especially people in retail- just keep asking aggressively over and over until they just agree to get you to leave.

"Especially with the whole proud boys thing- they're known to be a bunch of thugs. Throwing the name around is to try and intimidate, because he's got the Proud Boys at his back, don'tcha know. Bad things happen if you mess with the Proud Boys. Etc. He's raising his voice to get the attention of anyone sympathetic to the cause, and that's why he's repeating that it's about the Proud Boys.

"In short, he's trying to make a scene in hopes of getting a nice little mob of Proud Boys together because that's almost certainly what he usually does and it usually works."

Still, the Casper Police maintain that there were no major incidents, so the man must have stood back after all.