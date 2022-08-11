VIDEO: Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper

Summer storms are probably our favorite things. This is especially true if they come with thunder and lightning.

Right now, Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed.

Luckily, we were able to take a video of the storm, as it happened in Downtown Casper.

For almost 5 minutes, this video shows various lightning strikes that were beautiful, albeit a little bit scary. Some of the strikes got a bit too close for comfort, but they still looked really, really cool.

Video of the lightning storm can be seen below:



We were also able to snag some photos of the storm, which can be seen below: