WATCH: 7 Wonderful Must See Wyoming Destinations In Just 1 Minute

West, South, North or East Wyoming has some pretty amazing things to look at and experience. Travel Wyoming actually has some pre-set itineraries that are all laid out for you. With all the stops on the particular itinerary laid out and details of what you need to know about the stop and even addresses for you to put into your phone.

If you're not a planner or a great navigator, the site does all the hard work for you. The Black to Yellow Itinerary covers many of the main attractions beginning in the Northeast portion of the state and travelling to through the upper part of the state. Some of the key locations on the journey are Vore Buffalo Jump near Sundance, Devils Tower National Monument, Gillette's Frontier Auto Museum, Kaycee's "Ledoux Park", Jim Gatchell memorial museum in Buffalo, Greybull Museum of Flight & Aerial Firefighting, Big Horn Canyon National Recreational Area, Washakie Museum & Cultural Center in Worland, Meeteetse Chocolatier, Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody and has you end up at the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

Of course it's encouraged that you take more than one day to make all the stops on the itinerary, but you could hit many in just one day. The video below is of two adventurers that made every stop on the Black To Yellow Itinerary and has a one minute video of all 7 stops. It's wild to see all the beauty that would take hours, in just one minute, but it's enough to get me fired up about my next road trip. Now would be a great time to take a weekend drive and getaway to see some of what Wyoming has to offer, without the added summer crowds.

