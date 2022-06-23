Watch a Gorgeous Rainbow Form at the Lower Falls of Yellowstone

Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Brand new video shows a gorgeous rainbow that formed at the lower falls of Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

There's only a short time that this sight is available in Yellowstone National Park as the person who shared the video described:

A beautiful rainbow forms on the lower falls of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone briefly between 930 and 10 am on sunny summer days. We captured this video from Artist Point.

Talk about a rainbow of searing colors. Wow.

The last time my family visited Yellowstone, we were near the Grand Canyon part in the afternoon. That was obviously the wrong time although it was beautiful then, too (albeit without the rainbow).

If you've never been to this area, the National Park Service has some helpful guides about the hikes involved. We didn't visit the lower rim next to the falls (even though we tried), but still encountered some steep grades/stairs along the way. Is it worth it? Be there in the morning where the rainbow appears when the sun hits it right and the answer is ABSOLUTELY.

