Watch a Grizzly Get Released into the Wild and Annihilate Camera

Do grizzlies enjoy being trapped in a cage? If a video that has gone viral again is to be believed, that's an emphatic "no".

Kudos to one of my favorite sites for wildlife stuff Distinctly Montana for this find. It's not new, but more than worth watching again. Here's the backstory from the video share:

This is the release of a 22-year-old male grizzly bear in Montana’s northern Whitefish Range. He’d been getting into chicken coops that were not secured with electric fencing, a must in grizzly country.

Watch what this big boy does to the camera when he's released. Also make sure your sound is turned up as the growling after the fact need to be heard.

Since this grizzly had been getting into trouble with chickens, you have to assume that he had a rather bad attitude about being confined. Be glad you're not that camera.

Reminds me of the famous grizzly a few years ago who found a GoPro cam and had his way with it.

In nature, bears are always above cameras in the food chain. Thankful for the cameras surviving long enough to show bears being bears.