Watch an Elk Stop By to Say Hello to Horses in Estes Park

I didn't realize that horses and elk got along so well. That is apparently true if a new video is to believed that shows an elk stopping by for a friendly equestrian moment.

This video was apparently captured near Estes Park.

I was surprised to see this friendly encounter since horse and elk don't always play nice. This somewhat contentious moment happened in Montana last Fall.

This elk also decided the horses deserved the wrong end of his antlers.

Maybe this current pandemic is inspiring animals to make nice. Can't we all just get along?