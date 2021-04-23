Watch Bear Break Into House, Get Chased Off By 2 Fierce Terriers

The bear should have known better. New security camera video shows what happened when this curious bear made the mistake of breaking into a house that was under watch by 2 very fierce terriers.

Here's a little backstory that was shared in the video description on YouTube:

Two small terriers fulfilled their duties as guard dogs by rushing at a bear that walked into their home...

Yes, they did fulfill their guard dog duties big time. If you've ever been around a small terrier like these two, you know that they believe everything in their sight is theirs. My family had a toy terrier when I was a young kid and that dog didn't take attitude from anyone. The fact that these 2 chased off a bear is absolutely no surprise to me.

As you can see, the dogs weren't bluffing. They didn't just get the bear out of the house, they chased him off the property. I'm surprised they didn't chase him into the ocean. A terrier with attitude has no limits.

It fulfills my dad's saying of it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. These two have it in spades.