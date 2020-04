It's not everyday you see a house cat take on a full grown deer and win! That is exactly what happened last week in Virginia.

The short, 45-second video was shared by Twitter account @WhiskeyTagoFox along with a message that read:

is it a full moon??

I just dealt with a crazy spider and now my cat is tryin to fight a deer

This is one house cat that truly has the heart of a lion.

