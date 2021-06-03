WATCH: Hungry Bear Helps Itself to Bird Feeder in Montana

Temperatures are heating up and the bears are out of hibernation and hungry.

NBC Montana recently shared a video of a bear attempting to get food from a bird feeder. Along with the video, they shared a caption that included a warning:

WATCH: Kailey DeMeyer shared this video taken at her grandparents' home in Whitefish! Remember, wildlife officials advise against hanging birdfeeders and other attractants during the months bears are active. If you have videos of Montana wildlife, Chime In at nbcmontana.com/chimein.

At one point in the video, you can hear a woman say:

I was supposed to go out there.

We're so glad she decided to stay watch from a safe distance inside her home.

The video has already amassed over 256,000 views. Hopefully people in Montana, Wyoming and the surrounding areas take heed to the warning about bird feeders. No one wants to come face to face with a hungry bear.