WATCH: Wyoming Cowboy Rides a Bronco Dressed as a T-Rex

There's nothing unusual to see here. It's just a Wyoming cowboy who rode a bronco dressed as a T-Rex. Wait.

This special internet moment was just shared on the CHIVE TV Facebook page via ViralHog. Enjoy.

How do I know this is Wyoming? First, you can see "Laramie" on one of the gate signs. Several banners around the arena also have the 307 area code which means it's us because of course it is.

I don't know who did this or why, but I would love to shake their hand (or tiny little claw) and say thanks.