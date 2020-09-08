Weather Service: Casper Mountain Got 17 Inches of Snow
The National Weather Service in Riverton says as much as 17 inches of snow fell on Casper Mountain as a winter storm moved through the area.
Mills saw 9 inches while south Casper saw 11.
Other places in the Cowboy State with significant snowfall include:
- Lander, 12 inches
- Dubois, 8 inches
- South Pass City, 12 inches
- Meeteetse: 11 inches
Additionally, some areas in Wyoming saw high winds. South Pass City, for example, saw winds reaching 71 mph shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Gusts up to 86 mph were recorded at the Rock Springs Airport at roughly 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Read the full report here.
