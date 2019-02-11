What Wind River Canyon Looks Like if You’re a Bird

If you've ever wondered what Wind River Canyon would look like if you were a bird, wonder no more. There's a new video that will give you that viewpoint.

It appears that Dustin Ward wanted to go play with his DJI Spark drone. According to his YouTube description, he didn't even get out of his car, but decided to get a birds eye viewpoint of Wind River Canyon.

If you've ever been to Thermopolis or Cody, you have no doubt driven through Wind River Canyon.

Google Maps

The beauty of Dustin's video is it's a short and sweet 2 minutes and you're done. It's not unusual to see folks get drone videos of the Wind River Canyon area, but I have not seen many taken during winter, so well done, Dustin.