What Would Bob Marley Look Like If He Was Alive Today?

Sadly, music legend Bob Marley passed away on May 11, 1981, of cancer at the age of 36. During his way-too-brief time as a recording artist, he released some of the greatest records ever made, including 1973's 'Catch a Fire,' 1974's 'Natty Dread' and 1977's 'Exodus.'

There's no telling where he may have taken his music if he was still alive today. But chances are pretty good he'd still be a significant artist. He not only helped make reggae a global powerhouse, he also shaped rock 'n' roll throughout the '70s.

And while there's also no way to tell what Marley would look like today, Sachs Media commissioned a company that creates photos for missing-persons reports by aging their subjects to draft a series of portraits featuring famous deceased rock stars.

One of the artists they worked their technological magic on was Marley, whose photo you can see above right. He doesn't look all that different. We're guessing his timeless music would have evolved a little more than the man himself over the past 30-plus years.