Back on the Mic: Cheyenne Rapper Y-O Releases New Music & Video

After more than a half a decade hiatus, Cheyenne's own, Y-O, is back to making music.

I got a chance to chop it up with the rapper, born Alfred Spatz, about his new music and what he's been up to over the last few years.

What got you back in the studio and making music again?

I took a long break from making music....about 6 years. I had given up on myself because I was going through a rough patch in life. I decided not to give up on myself and throw away my talent and love for music and the happiness it brings me. Upon coming back to music, I wanted to create a song that was unlike anything I had done before. Creating a sound and style that was dynamic and gripping and able to reach a large and diverse audience. I wanted to let everyone know that I was far from done when it comes to cranking out captivating music.

With this new song, how long did it take you to complete it?

The song took 3 weeks to complete the process of writing, recording, mixing, and mastering in order to make it sound like a top-tier top 40 song.

How much time has gone by between this project and your last?

I restarted my music career in June of this year (2025), but before that, it had been since 2019 that I had created any new musical content.

Check out Y-O's brand new single, titled "Come Around" below.

You can definitely hear his growth as an artist with "Come Around".

Make sure to download, stream, listen and and follow Y-O on all platforms:

A couple of months back, the capitol city spitter released the official video for his song "Firewood", which has a slightly more hardcore feel to it. The video was shot in the Vedauwoo Climbing Area.

It's nice to hear Y-O making music again and here's to hoping he keeps the hits coming long into the future.

