What’s One Easy Thing To Get Blood Pumping In A Wyoming Winter?

One thing that is finally starting to develop around Wyoming is ice on ponds, lakes, reservoirs and rivers and those into ice fishing are finally getting a chance to get out and catch fish.

Wyoming is a great winter recreation destination with many ski resorts, snowmobile trails, ice skating, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, taking ice baths and snowman building opportunities.

Wait, taking an ice bath is something people do? There are thrill seekers and there are those that may just be crazy by intentionally taking ice baths in frozen bodies of water. I almost have to put them in a class all by themselves. It's one thing for an athlete to fill a tub up with water & ice to get in an help in the healing process, but for someone to walk out on the ice with an ice pick, axe and shovel and cut a hole to just ease in for a quick dip...nope.

I for one am not a big fan of swimming when it's warm out, but when it's cold enough for water to be frozen just seems wild to me. Every year many people are asked to take a 'polar plunge' to raise money for the Special Olympics and that's great, I think I'll just give some money and stay warm & dry.

In these videos from Freedive101 on YouTube, you can see the process from chopping ice to takin a dip. Coffee and snacks in hand they walk to the water and lower themselves in.

