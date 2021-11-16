Why Deal With Smoke While Sitting Around Your Wyoming Fire Pit?

One of the biggest complaints that some folks have about sitting around the campfire/fire pit/ bonfire is breathing in the smoke and smelling like a campfire for the next three days.

What if I told you that you could have the enjoyment of a fire, without the smoke? Well, sitting around a fire pit and enjoying the night air without smoke is possible. I found a YouTube Channel called HowToHomeDIY and the host Adam shows how you don't have to pay a lot of money to have a smokeless fire pit in your very own backyard (assuming you live in an area that allows them).

In the video, Adam takes us on a step by step tour of how he's going to make the fire pit and actually it looks very simple. Here are the supplies you're going to need for the project.

Fire Ring (Size of your choosing)

39" Ring or 42" Ring

Hole Saw Kit

12" Retention Wall Pavers

Masonry Chisel

Mallet

In the video, Adam has gravel for the bottom of the pit, that of course is up to you and how you want yours laid out.

Step 1: Put together the fire ring.

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

Step 2: Place fire ring in position (on gravel if you prefer)

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

Step 3: Place first layer of pavers around ring leaving A 1" gap between ring and paver

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

Step 4: Remove every second or third paver and cut In Half. Place half the paver in gap

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

Step 5: Place second layer of pavers on top of first

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

Step 6: Use hole saw kit to cut circular hole at top of fire ring, evenly spaced

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

Step 7: Place third row of pavers on top of second row and on the flange

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

Step 8: Enjoy your smokeless fire pit!

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

HowToHomeDIY via Youtube

If you're interested, Adam goes through the step by step process giving you all the information you'll need to get the job done.

