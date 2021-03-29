For one night only, Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center). Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at 7:00 pm, and we want to hook you up with FREE tickets and pit passes!

The line-up includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Twisted Addiction, double Trouble, and Trouble Maker. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.

Simply fill out the form below and you are in for a chance to win! Good luck!

*Contest runs now until Sunday, April 4th at midnight*

