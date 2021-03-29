Win 8 Tickets & Pit Passes To Toughest Monster Truck Tour May 15th
For one night only, Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center). Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at 7:00 pm, and we want to hook you up with FREE tickets and pit passes!
The line-up includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Twisted Addiction, double Trouble, and Trouble Maker. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.
Simply fill out the form below and you are in for a chance to win! Good luck!
*Contest runs now until Sunday, April 4th at midnight*
