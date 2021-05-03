Win Your ‘Own Section’ at Toughest Monster Truck Tour May 15th

One of the Casper favorites annual events is coming back for one night only this May. The Ford Wyoming Center welcomes back the Toughest Monster Truck Tour.

For one night only, Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center). Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

The line-up includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Twisted Addiction, double Trouble, and Trouble Maker. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.

