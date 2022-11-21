‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ Returns to Casper in February 2023

All of the high adrenaline, gravity defying, car crunching action of monster trucks is coming back to the Ford Wyoming Center this upcoming February.

Fremont Motors Casper presents Toughest Monster Truck Tour, Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming.

“As always, our entire crew really enjoys bringing our event to Casper and we really appreciate the continuous support of the fans and also our local partners, including Fremont Motors,” said Kelly Hess Goldman, the event promoter. “This year’s event will include a brand-new monster truck, never seen before in Casper, Dozer, which is a bulldozer-themed monster truck. Plus, the truck Rat Attack, driven by Casper native Jacob Ladwig, will be joining the tour-not just in Casper but in several other cities in the U.S.” she added. “This makes some of the more seasoned drivers a bit nervous because he won the racing competition during his debut in Casper last year and is a strong contender

Besides Dozer and Rat Attack, the line-up will also include the dump truck-themed Dirt Crew, Tailgator, Buckshot, and Holeshot. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.

To celebrate the return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, ALL adult and child (age 2-12) tickets purchased from November 25 through December 9 will automatically be $5 OFF and all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. The Pit Pass gets fans in early for the Pit Party where they can walk on the track, see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, get autographs and take photos. After December 9, pit passes can be purchased for $10 or will available for free upon request at Fremont Motors.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour begins at 3:00pm Saturday, February 11 and the Pit Party will take place from 12:30-2pm. Tickets will be available at Ford Wyoming Center and on-line at www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.

*Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 25th at 10:00 am.*

Get our free mobile app

No matter how many times I go to these events, it is always a blast. Its fun for the entire family and literally all ages.

SEE: 39 Hot Cars On Display In Wyoming The goal of this gallery is not to provide every detail of every car, their modifications and their owners.

This was just a cool car show in Casper Wyoming.

Not matter if the people attending were into cars or not.

There was a lot of OHHH and AHHH's heard up and down every street.