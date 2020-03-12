WYDOT: Winter Weather Will Impact Travel Into Weekend
Snow, freezing drizzle and fog will impact travel in southeastern Wyoming Friday through early Saturday.
The affected areas include I-25 and I-80 in southeastern Wyoming.
Early Friday, snow, freezing drizzle and fog will develop along the Wyoming/Colorado. The most heavily impacted area will be the summit between Laramie and Cheyenne on I-80.
During the day Friday, snow will expand from southeastern Wyoming to include the I-80 corridor to Wamsutter. Areas on the I-25 corridor from the Colorado border north of Wheatland will also be impacted.
