WyoLotto Announces First Ever Wyoming ‘Lucky for Life’ Winner

It is a big week for the WyoLotto. They recently announced the first Wyoming winner for Lucky For Life. The winner, who has yet to be announced, will receive $1000 a day for life.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted a video, along with a message that read:

1st Lucky for Life $1,000 a Day for Life win in Wyoming!

ATTENTION WYOMING- we've got some history to share straight from Luck himself! Last night we had our very first $1,000 a Day for Life winner with Lucky for Life! That's right someone is going to have a very good day because they've hit the jackpot! If you bought a Lucky for Life ticket at the Marverik in Afton… CHECK YOUR TICKET NOWWW!!!

In other related WyoLotto news, the Cowboy Draw jackpot is now the 5th highest ever. The estimated payout is 1.43 million dollars. The next drawing is Thursday, September 3rd, 2020, at 2:00 pm.